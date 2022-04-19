Kildare Deaths for Tuesday, April 19, 2022

RIP to the late James Collins
The death has occurred of James Collins
Maryville, Kildare Town, Kildare
Formerly of Southgreen, Kildare Town and Copperbeach View, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary. Husband of the late Alice and brother of the late Brendan. Peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family.
Sadly missed by his loving sons Jimmy and Darren, daughters Susan, Deirdre and Lisa, daughter-in-law Ann, sons-in-law John and Patrick, grandchildren, partner Madge and family, brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.
May James Rest In Peace
Reposing at his family home on Tuesday from 3pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors on Wednesday morning to arrive at The Carmelite Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 11am.
Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town. James' Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: https://churchcamlive.ie/carmelite-friary-church-kildare/
