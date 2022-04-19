Search

19 Apr 2022

Kildare singing group set for local concert

Anniversary

Kildare singing group set for local concert

Members of the group

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

19 Apr 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

This will be a memorable year for many, not least because of the heart-breaking war in Ukraine and the ongoing persistence of Covid in our lives.  However, it also marks the 50th anniversary of the founding of the well-known Naas choir, the Nás na Rí Singers.

A very special concert is taking place on Sunday May 8 in Caragh, in the Church of Our Lady and St. Joseph.  Aptly called Concert for Peace – the Nás na Rí Singers with Orchestral Ensemble, will perform Karl Jenkins’ The Armed Man. 

Read more Kildare news

Karl Jenkins wrote The Armed Man as a mass for peace, to mark the new millennium. It is essentially an Anti-War piece, and the music which is often described as enthralling, takes the listener on a journey, starting with the throbbing notes of the march of the L’Homme Armé,  through the nervous excitement and ultimate horror of Charge and ending with the repeated ringing out of the message Better is Peace than always War.

Previously performed in 2008 by the Naas choir as part of The Really Big Chorus, at The Royal Albert Hall - 2022 seems like the perfect year to dust off the music and perform The Armed Man in full, to a local audience.  The choir has engaged an ensemble of 20 professional musicians to add to the drama and excitement of the performance. 

Tickets at €20 are available at Barker & Jones Naas, Centra Caragh,  Eventbrite and direct from choir members.  Nás na Rí Singers is supported by Kildare County Council and funded by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media's Local Live Performance Programming Scheme. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media