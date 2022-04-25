Temporary ESB outage near Kildare-Wicklow border

Kildare County Council made the announcement. File Photo
A temporary ESB outage has been announced by Kildare County Council (KCC) at an area near the Kildare-Wicklow border.
KCC said that, due to the outage, Redbog and Crosschaple may experience low pressure or supply or loss of supply from 10am until 4pm today.
