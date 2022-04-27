Three Kildare players named on Division 3 Lidl NFL team

Nessa Dooley
Three Kildare players have been named on the Division 3 NFL Lidl team of 2022.
The three, Kill's Laoise Lenehan; Eadestown's Grace Clifford and Athy's Neasa Dooley, on team that includes six players from Roscommon; four from Wexford; two from Down.
Kildare, following two wins in the group stages of the TG4 Intermediate Championship, have already qualified for the knock-out stages, with a game in hand, they take on Carlow this Sunday in their final group and in action in the knockk-out stages the following week.
