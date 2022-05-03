Bike repair shops needed for Kildare canal banks

A canal scene in Sallins
Bike repairs stations should be rolled out at canalside locations in County Kildare.
And the county council is to consider the idea after councillors said the initiative would be welcomed by cyclists using both the Royal Canal greenway and the Grand Canal Greenway.
“Nothing is more frustrating that getting one or two punctures, it means it's not a very enjoyable experience,” said Cllr Tim Durkan.
Cllr Suzanne Doyle said that while it is relatively easy to provide these, the problem is the maintenance that is required afterwards.
Cllr Bill Clear said a unit at Sallins is not operational and he said the stations should be of the same standard at every location.
“I had to walk all the way home after a puncture, it’s not fun when a family is involved,” added Cllr Clear.
