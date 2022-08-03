€6 million in funding to develop 200 outdoor adventure projects across rural Ireland announced

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, has today (Wednesday, August 3) announced funding of almost €6 million to develop 200 outdoor adventure projects across Rural Ireland.

The investment, under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme (ORIS), will be key to enhancing our outdoor amenities such as our walkways, cycleways, rivers, lakes and beaches.

It will also provide a major boost to local economies by attracting visitors and furthering our reputation as a destination for adventure tourism.

As part of today’s announcement, almost €4.3 million will be used to improve some 163 outdoor amenities across the country. Each project will receive up to €30,000 to support their enhancement.

Furthermore, funding will also be invested in 37 outdoor projects that are currently at the early stage of development. These projects are to receive funding of up to €50,000.

Funding for larger scale projects under Measures 2 and 3 of the scheme will be announced by Minister Humphreys in the coming weeks.

Among the projects being funded under Measure 1 include:

Fountainstown Carrigaline, Co. Cork: Improve access for water sport, as well landscaping works - €30,000

Ballyboy Forest, Co. Wicklow: Create a looped equestrian trail - €29,700

Kilrush, Co. Clare: Link the cycle routes from the town centre and along the nearby coastal roads - €21, 207

Graiguenamanagh, Co. Kilkenny: Upgrade Wood Road between the village and the River Barrow Amenity Area - €29,700

Dunmore East, Co. Waterford: Enhancement of Open water swim amenities - €25,200

Kincasslagh Tower, Co. Donegal: Upgrade access road to the signal tower and provide bench seating - €30,000

Carrabane Forest Muddy Walks, Co Galway "Feel the Forest" multi-use family trail at Carrabane Forest Walk - €29,250

Carlingford, Co. Louth: Carlingford Omeath Greenway Upgrade - €30,000

Project Development Measures:

Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford: Extend the Enniscorthy Riverside Walk - €49,500

Glen Wood Footbridge, Co. Sligo - Pedestrian suspension rope bridge/ footbridge - €50,000

Balbriggan, Co. Dublin – Feasibility study for a tidal swimming pool - €50,000

Culdaff, Co. Donegal – Develop plans for pontoon at existing timber jetty near Bunagee in Culdaff

Delighted to announce €6million to improve our walking & cycling trails, greenways, water-sports, angling and other outdoor amenities across every county. #OurRuralFuture



Find out what’s happening in your county here https://t.co/o6i9oKZ1M0 pic.twitter.com/c8W2k6OHNv — Heather Humphreys (@HHumphreysFG) August 3, 2022

Announcing the funding, Minister Humphreys said:

“We’re at the height of the Summer and whatever the weather I know families are getting out and enjoying Ireland’s great outdoors.

“The funding I’m announcing today will support the further development of our greenways, blueways and hiking trails making them even more enjoyable places for families to visit.

“Every county will benefit from today’s announcement so if you’re a walker, a swimmer, a cyclist or even a fisherman – check out the list to see what’s happening in your county.

“Getting active in the fresh air outdoors can be a tonic for the body and soul and this was brought home to us all during the pandemic.

“Some of these amenities are often hidden gems on our doorsteps so I’m encouraging people to get out and discover them over the rest of the Summer.”

Minister Humphreys continued:

“Over the last number of years my Department has provided unprecedented investment in our outdoor amenities, underpinned by our most ambitious rural development policy in decades – ‘Our Rural Future’.

“Outdoor recreation tourism is a growing sector internationally, and has the potential to have major economic spin-off benefits for our rural towns and villages.

“My Department is at an advanced stage of developing the new National Outdoor Recreation Strategy which will underpin this investment and give it a platform for further growth.”

Details of Measure 1 projects and Project Development Measures announced today are available here.