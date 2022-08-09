Almost a third of centres for disabilities have inadequate infection controls - HIQA

A new HIQA report on infection prevention and control at centres for people with disabilities has revealed non-compliance at almost a third.

The Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) today (August 9) published 32 inspection reports on infection controls at residential services across Ireland, with nine found to be inadequately protecting residents from the risk of infection.

Inspectors required the providers - operated by Avista CLG, the COPE Foundation, IRL-IASD CLG, North West Parents and Friends Association for Persons with Intellectual Disability, St Hilda's Services, St John of God Community Services CLG, St Joseph's Foundation, St Michael's House, and Sunbeam House Services CLG - to take action to improve their infection prevention and control arrangements.

Commencing in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the programme of inspections assessed registered providers' compliance with Regulation 27 (protection against infection).

Although nine centres were flagged as non-compliant, a generally good level of compliance was found across the 32 centres inspected.

While only four centres were found to be fully compliant with Regulation 27, a further nineteen were substantially compliant, indicating they have good infection prevention and control measures in place but with some improvements needed.

Good practice was observed by inspectors in centres operated by: Avista CLG, Brothers of Charity Services Ireland CLG, Dara Residential Services, Health Service Executive, KARE, Promoting Inclusion for People with Intellectual Disabilities, Muiríosa Foundation, National Association of Housing for Visually Impaired CLG, Nua Healthcare Services Limited, Resilience Healthcare Limited, St Hilda's Services, St John of God Community Services CLG, St Joseph's Foundation, St Michael's House, and the Western Care Association.

Examples of good practice included ongoing and comprehensive infection control checks and auditing arrangements, up-to-date training for staff, and communication with residents.

Some areas highlighted by inspectors as needing improvements included consistent infection control audits at some centres, as well as clear guidance for staff and the wearing of personal protective equipment (PPE).