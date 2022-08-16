The cost to rent in Kildare is now €1,605

The average cost of renting a property in County Kildare is now €1,605.

And while this is among the highest figures across Ireland apart from the major population areas, the rate of increase was less than in many other counties.

An analysis of the Irish residential market during the second quarter of 2022 shows that rents have increased everywhere, when compared with the same period in 2021.

The survey, carried out by property website Daft.ie, also shows that the average rent in Wicklow (€1,738) is higher than in Kildare and the figures for other neighbouring counties are Carlow (€1,221), Meath (€1,596), Laois (€1,204), Offaly (€1,194), Westmeath (€1,269).

The most expensive place to rent is south County Dublin which comes in at €2,387 and the cheapest is Leitrim at €843.

Associate Professor in Economics at Trinity College Ronan Lyons said that there is a dire shortage of homes to rent throughout the country and he pointed out that there were fewer than 300 homes advertised to rent in Dublin on August 1.

This compares with 1,450 between 2015 and 2019.

Prof Lyons remarked that outside Dublin, the typical August in the late 2010s saw nearly 2,100 homes available to rent at any point in time - compared to just 424 on August 1.

In August 2009, there were more than 23,400 homes available to rent nationwide - nearly 8,000 in Dublin and 15,500 elsewhere.

“That means for every 100 homes available to rent 13 years ago, there are just three on the market today.”

While it could be argued that 2009 is the wrong benchmark (because the market had too much supply and too little demand 13 years ago) “it would be impossible for anyone to argue that the 97% reduction in the availability of rental homes is the correct adjustment needed.”

Between March and June the average rent nationwide rose by 3.3%, which was the largest quarterly increase in five years.

The Daft.ie report was first launched in 2005 and the company says it is Ireland’s longest running house price report.

The statistics are based on properties as advertised on the company’s website for a given period.