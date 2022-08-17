LATEST: Kildare Gardaí worried about teenager missing from Newbridge area

Maria Radulescu
Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15 year old Maria Radulescu who was last seen in Newbridge, County Kildare, on the afternoon of Friday, 12th August, 2022.
Maria is described as being approximately 4 foot 10 inches in height with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.
When last seen, Maria was wearing a black midi dress and converse shoes.
It is possible that Maria may currently be in Northern Ireland.
Anyone with information on Maria's whereabouts are asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 440180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
