03 Sept 2022

LATEST: Peaceful protest planned for Newbridge, County Kildare has been postponed

The protest was planned to highlight concerns over the presence of 30 proposed modular homes at an area in Lakeside Park, which would house a total of 120 displaced Ukrainians.

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

03 Sept 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A peaceful protest which was due to take place in Newbridge this afternoon has been postponed.

Residents of the Lakeside Park, Dara Park, Highfield estates formed the LHD Action Group following a public meeting on Thursday, August 25.

The protest was planned to highlight resident's concerns over 34 proposed modular homes at an area in Lakeside Park, which would house a total of 120 displaced Ukrainians.

Similar concerns were voiced over another 30 modular homes proposed for Beechgrove in Rathangan.

A meeting was held with residents of Beechgrove on Wednesday, August 31, where the chairperson of the meeting, Aine Donegan, urged residents to attend the now-postponed protest.

Explaining the reason behind the postponement, LHD Action Group member Angela Ní Fhicnáigh told the Leader: "We have decided to postpone the protest pending the outcome of the meeting with Minister Roderic O' Gorman and the Office of Public Works (OPW) next week."

MEETING

Another member of, the LHD Action Group Tom McDonnell, said in a letter on behalf of the group that the meeting with Minister O' Gorman would take place on Tuesday, September 6.

"We have been given assurances from the Minister that no construction works will place in the interim," Mr McDonnell said: "we welcome the commitment from the Minister to engage with the LHD Action Group."

"We are hopeful for a successful outcome," he added.

The OPW, in an Oireachtas Members Briefing Note regarding the two Kildare sites, said that a total of five proposed sites have been identified for the first phase of construction of modular housing units.

In addition to the two Kildare sites, there is one proposed site each in counties Cork, Tipperary and Cavan.

The OPW also said there is the capacity for the installation of the first 200 units before the end of the year.

