06 Sept 2022

NEWS BRIEF: Meeting between Kildare-based action group and Minister Roderic O' Gorman to take place this Friday

Concerned residents who attended the public meeting last month regarding proposed modular homes in Newbridge. The meeting resulted in the creation of the LHD Action Group.

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

06 Sept 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A meeting that has been scheduled between the Lakeside Park/Highfield/Dara Park (LHD) Action Group and Minister Roderic O' Gorman will officially take place this Friday, September 9.

The LHD Action Group was set up last month by concerned residents of the three estates, after it emerged that the government planned to develop 30 modular homes for displaced Ukrainians at a site beside Lakeside Park.

Noreen O' Shea of the LHD Action Group has told the Leader that the meeting will take place this Friday.

It is understood that the Office of Public Works (OPW) will also be involved in the meeting.

Last weekend, a peaceful protest was due to take place in Newbridge by the group.

However, this event was postponed following the outcome of the scheduled meeting with Minister O' Gorman and the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, as well as the OPW.

News

