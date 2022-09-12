Search

12 Sept 2022

Kildare gardaí allege that they seized katana sword in scabbard from man's car

SEARCH

Kildare gardaí allege that they seized katana sword in scabbard from man's car

Naas District Court

Reporter:

Court reporter

12 Sept 2022 3:33 PM

Gardaí found a katana sword in a scabbard while searching a man’s car, Naas District Court was told on Thursday, September 8.

The allegation relates to Michael Cash, with an address listed as 2459 Conroy Park in Kilcullen.

Judge Desmond Zaidan was told by Garda Sergeant Brian Jacob that the 36-year-old accused was initially arrested on August 12 last in relation to the alleged attempted theft of groceries at a supermarket.

However, gardaí claimed that when they conducted a follow-up search on Mr Cash’s car, they found a katana sword in a scabbard.

"We are more concerned about the (presence of the) sword rather than the stolen groceries," Sgt Jacob added.

The judge granted bail for the defendant until the case returns to court on December 1, in order to allow for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media