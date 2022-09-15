UPDATE: No construction of modular homes at Rathangan, Kildare, until further inspections

No construction of the proposed modular homes at the Beechgrove Estate in Rathangan will take place until further inspections are carried out.

That is what Minister Roderic O' Gorman and the Office of Public Works (OPW) told local residents on Monday, September 12 last.

It follows after a public meeting on the issue was held in Rathangan Community Centre on August 31 last, and one week after his Department (The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth) told the LHD Action Group that the construction of modular homes at Lakeside Park in Newbridge would be put on hold for similar reasons.

Speaking to the Leinster Leader, Resident Áine Donegan explained that they told the residents that the Green Party has wanted to implement modular homes (initially planned for Irish people) for some time.

However, the party was previously told by the government that this proposal wouldn't be cost effective.

The Minister's Dept and the OPW also emphasised to residents that the modular homes, which are being proposed to house displaced Ukrainians, are part of a pilot scheme to see if the construction of such homes would be cost effective.

Ms Donegan said that the residents outlined their main objections to Minister O' Gorman, which included: lack of integration, a disproportionate population increase, and lack of facilities and transport links.

In response, Minister O' Gorman acknowledged that the group's issues 'were valid' and said that his Dept would look into the issues, as well as the exact cost of the the units, and report back at a future meeting.

He said that until there was clarification on the matters, no construction of modular homes would take place at the estate.

The residents were also told that Minister O' Gorman's Dept and the OPW picked the Rathangan site from a shortlist of potential sites for proposed modular homes, without having actually visited them in advance.