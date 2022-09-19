Search

Social Justice Ireland calls for fuel allowance to be extended

Reporter:

David Power

19 Sept 2022 3:33 PM

The Fuel allowance payment should be extended to 32 weeks in the upcoming Budget, according to Social Justice Ireland (SJI).

The payment should also be 'rebranded', SJI proposes. 

The allowance is currently paid for 28 weeks, starting this year on September 26 for 28 weeks. It amounts to €924 a year, or €33 per week.

SJI says it should now be extended to 32 weeks in next week’s Budget.

“In addition, Government should consider how to best implement the OECD recommendation to rebrand fuel allowance and provide it to eligible households during the whole year, with a view to fully delinking it from heating fuels as a means to support households as we meet our climate goals,” it said.

SJI also called on the Government to introduce a windfall tax on energy suppliers and oil companies.

With increased carbon taxes and rising inflation, the cost of fuel has increased significantly.

A bail of briguettes now costs well in excess of €7. All other solid fuels have also risen and a ban on the sale of turf by retail outlets also comes into effect on October 31. 

All this results in the fuel allowance stretching a lot less than in previous years. 

 

