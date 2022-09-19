Search

20 Sept 2022

Extra Kildare commuter services planned by Irish Rail later this year

Extra Kildare commuter services planned by Irish Rail later this year

Reporter:

David Power

19 Sept 2022 10:33 PM

Extra train services are planned for a number of commuter belt areas including to and from Newbridge, Hazelhatch and Kilcoole along with additional services for Mayo, Carlow and Tullamore, Irish Rail has announced.

The proposed new Irish Rail timetable also includes improved journey times on the Limerick to Ballybrophy line.

The changes include 12 additional off-peak services between Newbridge and Heuston and a new return mid-morning service between Heuston and Carlow.

Key elements of the proposed new timetables are:

Earlier first service on Monday to Friday between Dundalk/Drogheda and Pearse, which is also extended to Grand Canal Dock.

Changes to give a better spread of service on Dublin/Drogheda route in evening peak:New Commuter service 16:09 hrs Connolly to Drogheda Monday to Friday

This replaces the 17:12 hrs Connolly/Balbriggan service Monday to Friday 17:13 hrs Pearse – Newry service will now additionally serve Malahide.

More services to call at Kilcoole on Rosslare Europort/Dublin Connolly services all week.

Twelve additional off-peak Commuter services between Newbridge and Heuston, resulting in trains every 30 minutes Monday to Friday.

Extra services between Hazelhatch and Grand Canal Dock, via Phoenix Park Tunnel on Monday to Friday.

A new return mid-morning service between Heuston and Carlow on Monday to Friday.

07:00 hrs Waterford to Heuston will additionally serve Kilkenny at 07:28 hrs; train is advanced to 06:50 hrs from Waterford, but no change to arrival time in Heuston at 09:00 hrs as a result.

A new 07:08 hrs Athlone/Westport service Monday to Friday providing a service for regional commuters along the line.

A new 05:05 hrs service from Ballina to Manulla which will connect with the advanced 05:15 hrs Westport/Heuston service Monday to Friday.

The 07:30 hrs Athlone/Galway service will now commence from Tullamore at 06:50 hrs on Monday to Friday, and additionally serve Clara. There will be no change to the timings between Athlone and Galway.

Slight changes to evening services between Cork and Mallow providing a consistent 30 min frequency between 16:25 hrs and 19:25 hrs from Cork.

Later last services to Cobh and Midleton Monday to Saturday.

Improved journey times on Limerick/Ballybrophy services via Nenagh due to recent infrastructure works, resulting in a 15-minute time saving.

A number of other minor schedule alterations to improve punctuality.

Irish Rail is looking for feedback on the changes that are due to begin on December 11th.

It states: "Iarnród Éireann in conjunction with the National Transport Authority is planning to implement timetable alterations from 11th December 2022. The company has published details of the proposed schedule and invites the public to submit feedback in advance of the finalisation of the new timetable".

Full details of the proposed changes can be found here

The consultation survey is open until Sunday 2nd October 2022.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media