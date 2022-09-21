Kildare gardaí appeal for camera footage of incident in Newbridge that left teen hospitalised

Kildare gardaí have issued an appeal for camera footage following an incident in Newbridge that left a teenager hospitalised.

An Garda Síochana attended an incident that occurred on the Moorefield Road in Newbridge, Co Kildare at approximately 9.15pm on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

Criminal damage was caused to a number of vehicles.

Gardaí also said that one man aged in his late teens was conveyed to Naas General Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries sustained in the course of this incident.

No other injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing to any member of the public who may have witnessed this incident.

Any person who may have camera footage of the incident, including dash cam and phone camera, is asked to make this available to Gardaí; anyone with any information in relation to this incident should contact Newbridge Garda Station at (045) 440 180, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

A representative of the Irish Car Fleet, who organised the event, formally apologised on the group's official Facebook page 'for the scenes which unfolded' on the night in question.

They referred to the incident as 'unacceptable', and urged anyone with any media information or footage to hand it over to gardaí in Newbridge.