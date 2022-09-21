ALERT: Water outage in parts of this North Kildare area tomorrow

File photo
A planned ESB water outage will cut off supply to parts of Kilcock tomorrow.
Kildare Coounty Council has said that the water supply to the following areas will be affected on Thursday, September 22, from 9am until 5pm: Highfield Estate, St Josephs School, Bawn View, Chapel View, The Paddocks, Courtown Park and Connaught Street.
The council added that it may take a couple of hours for the water supply to return to normal levels.
