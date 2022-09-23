Search

23 Sept 2022

Kildare GAA: Davy Burke departs Sarsfields

The Sash on the look-out for new manager

Kildare GAA: Davy Burke departs Sarsfields

Davy Burke

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

23 Sept 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

tommy@leinsterleader.ie

Former Kildare successful All-Ireland U20 manager, Davy Burke, who led Sarsfields to the senior football championship in 2019 has departed following his second stint at the club.

Following his one year in the hot seat at Sarsfields Park, Davy left to take over Wicklow.

After a successfuly season with The Garden County he left after one season to return to Sarsfields and was in charge in 2022 season but saw his side lose out to Naas in the quarter-final.

A post on the club's website reads "Sarsfields GAA would like to thank Davy Burke for his role as Senior Manager for 2022. Davy has decided not to continue in the role for the 2023 season. We the Officers and Committee would like to wish Davy and his management team all the very best in their future endeavours."

The message added that in light of this the following position is available. Men's Senior Football Manager for 2023.

Expressions of interest in this role can now be submitted to the club Secretary Alison Donnelly at secretary.sarsfields.kildare@gaa.ie closing date Thursday 20 October The appointment of this position will be at the discretion of the committee and will be final.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media