Inflation rates hit record 10% in Eurozone as Ireland 's rate slows

Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 10.0% in September 2022, up from 9.1% in August according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

Looking at the main components of euro area inflation, energy is expected to have the highest annual rate in

September at 40.8%, compared with 38.6% in August.

This is followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (11.8%, compared with 10.6% in August), non-energy industrial goods (5.6%, compared with 5.1% in August) and services (4.3%, compared with 3.8% in August).

In August, Eurostat estimated Ireland's inflation rate to be at 9%.

Prices are rising at a slower rate than in Europe, where inflation is estimated to have gone up by 10% in the last 12 months.

Three out of 19 countries in the Eurozone had a lower rate of inflation than Ireland, with France having the lowest at 6.2%.

Germany saw price hikes of 10.8 percent and France at 6.2 percent.

The ECB is expected to ahead with another rate hike of 0.75 percentage points at its next meeting on October 27, as a measure to reduce inflation.