Upskilling programme to help Kildare businesses become more sustainable launches today

A brand new upskilling programme to help Kildare businesses become more sustainable has officially launched today.

Plan it With Purpose is a new virtual programme designed to get small businesses ESG ready to support growth and profitability launches today.

Delivered by small business support platform, Enterprise Nation, in partnership with AIB, GS1 and a range of ESG experts, the programme will encourage, upskill and support 10,000 small businesses to go green over the next twelve months.

Over 12 months, small and medium size businesses will receive free support via a purpose-built online platform, including a diagnostic tool, e-learning content and access to experts from the sustainability sector.

Speaking on the news, Emma Jones, Founder and CEO of Enterprise Nation, said: "Going green is no longer the preserve of large corporates.

"All businesses, regardless of size are now expected to have sustainability embedded in their business whether it’s packaging or production.

She continued: "Not only do customers expect and demand it, for any business looking to partner or supply a larger company, it will inevitably be required for procurement, And yet, a third of Irish businesses are only starting to address climate change.

"The drive towards sustainability has so far been customer-driven: what needs to happen next is for the small business community to respond and build responsible brands, while increasing profitability."

Lorraine Greene, Head of Market Engagement Retail SME in AIB, added: "We are delighted to once again partner with Enterprise Nation in bringing useful and insightful resources to Irish SMEs.

"Sustainability is one of many challenges ahead for SMEs, and the Plan-it with Purpose programme will assist SMEs to focus on achieving their sustainability objectives. Green lending now accounts for 23 per cent of AIB’s new lending, showing the transition to a greener future is underway, and demand for green loans is strong.

"AIB is committed to do more when it comes to sustainability and is delighted to support SMEs to take action now, recognising that sustainable businesses are at the heart of our communities across the country."

Maria Svejdar, Head of Marketing, Communications and CX at GS1, further said: "Using standards is one way in which businesses can cut unnecessary costs, remove duplication of effort, minimise errors and make best use of limited resources, to further their achievement of the environmental, social and governance targets they have set."

The announcement was also welcomed by Raquel Noboa, Founder and CEO of Fifty Shades Greener, who said: "Monitoring and reporting organisational environmental and social impact has never been more important than now. SMEs that have ESG strategies stand to get better financial rewards and funding from the public and private finance sectors.

"The first step for anyone embarking on an ESG journey is to MEASURE, because what gets measured can be managed. Diagnostic tools that allow us to take measurement of our current status, are key to be able to identify opportunities for improvement in the different areas we need to take into consideration for transparent ESG reporting."

The new programme will also include the Exchange Series where entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to receive guidance on what sustainability and ESG measures they need to factor in if they want to become suppliers to large corporates.

The first session will focus on food and drink with Sodexo, while other Exchange Series topics include fashion, beauty and wellness.

STATISTICS

AIB has said that research carried out in July 2022 and found that sustainability has become an increasingly important factor when making business decisions.

Over the past two years, 44 per cent of businesses have demanded more sustainable actions from their suppliers or switched to more sustainable suppliers.

44 per cent of businesses have also purchased more sustainable equipment, but only 33 per cent of businesses have availed of advice from the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI).

Research also showed that 30 per cent of businesses reported that they had not availed of advice from any public body.

Ms Svejdar echoed AIB's comments by explaining that according to research conducted by her own organisation in 2021, consumers are increasingly making buying decisions with environmental sustainability in mind.

She said: "Feedback from the survey suggests that many SMEs in Ireland have made their first few tentative steps towards environmental sustainability but are unsure where to go from there."