Kildare's Royal Curragh contests Barton Cup final this Saturday

Royal Curragh take on The Hermitage in the second leg of the Barton Cup final this Saturday in The Hermitage, Lucan, which gets under way at 12.30.

The first leg, played at Royal Curragh saw the visitors come out on top 3-2, so no doubt the Kildare boys face an uphill battle if they are to win the famous cup, but reports suggest they travel to Lucan with a fair degree of confidence as they bid to bring the Cup back to the Curragh for the first time since 1936.

The Club competed in two previous finals. In 1979 Royal Curragh played Royal Dublin and the final finished in a tie. The match was decided in a play-off in a neutral venue which was Milltown GC in Dublin. Unfortunately for the Curragh, Royal Dublin came out on top.

Then in 1982 Royal Curragh again made the final. This time the opponent was Sutton GC who had four Home Internationals on their team and they won the day.

So, third time lucky for Royal Curragh?

The 2022 Final second Leg tee's off at 12.30 in Hermitage and in the event of a tie a three hole playoff in Hermitage will decide the winner.