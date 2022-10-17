Search

17 Oct 2022

'Money back in people's pockets' - Harris reveals date for extra student maintenance payment

'Money back in people's pockets' - Harris reveals date for extra student maintenance payment

Reporter:

Reporter

17 Oct 2022 3:33 PM

Student grant maintenance holders will receive an additional maintenance payment this December. 

The Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris, today (October 17) confirmed the additional payment will be available on December 16. 

The measure is part of a number of Budget 2023 changes set to benefit over 160,000 students. 

Speaking today, Minister Harris said, "We have taken important steps to address the cost of education for families in Budget 2023. This additional student maintenance grant payment will mean more money back in people’s pockets by the end of the year. 

"This will benefit almost circa 50,000 students across the country. And effective from January, we will permanently increase maintenance grants by 10-14% ensuring students will receive the help and assistance they need." 

The minister also announced a once-off contribution of €1000 towards the student contribution paid by each free fees eligible student in academic year 2022/23. 

For students, this will reduce the amount payable by free fees eligible students to their institution from €3,000 to €2,000 in academic year 2022/23. No action is required by the student. 

Students who paid their 2022/23 student contribution in full will receive a refund from the higher education institution (HEI) attended. 

The HEIs will inform eligible students this week of the application process for refunds and begin the process of contacting individual students shortly thereafter. 

Minister Harris concluded: "These are practical measures to help students and families with the cost of education and the cost-of-living more generally. This is all about ensuring we can help people through the next weeks and months.

"If you have not paid your fee, it will be knocked off your bill and if you have, your college will be in touch to ensure you get your money back." 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media