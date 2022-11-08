Search

08 Nov 2022

Athy man named Kildare’s most inspirational person at the Gala Retail Inspiration Awards

Pictured at Noonan’s Service Station, Athy (L-R): John and Ania Noonan, store owners, Darren Doyle, who was named Kildare’s Most Inspirational Person & Aoife Finn, Fresh Food Executive at Gala Retail

Ciarán Mather

08 Nov 2022 6:33 PM

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Athy man named the county's most inspirational person at the Gala Retail Inspiration Awards.

Darren Doyle from Athy is celebrating this week after being named Kildare’s Most Inspirational Person at this year’s Gala Retail Inspiration Awards, in association with Virgin Media. 

Darren’s extensive and inspirational work within his local Residents’ Association earned him the title.

Darren really impressed the judges for his work in the local community and is a worthy winner of the county award for his inspirational efforts.

Chairman of the Residents’ Association in Athy, Darren has assisted elderly neighbours by tending to their gardens, often through litter picks, and has organised a number of events of the children of the area, all of which has helped the estate win three Best Kept Tidy Town awards in a row.

Darren was also commended for regularly posting positive messages on Facebook to help spread some cheer, especially to those who may be living alone, which the residents really look forward to.

OTHER WINNERS

From a huge volume of nominations, 26 county heroes were crowned. Noreen Murphy, from Bantry in County Cork, was named as the Overall Inspirational Person of the Year for her services to mental health with the establishment of Lisheen’s House Suicide Prevention Charity.

According to Gary Desmond, CEO of Gala Retail, choosing the winners was a challenging task: "We’ve heard some truly inspirational stories from people across Ireland during these awards, which has affirmed something we already knew: that we have so many selfless people carrying out great work in our communities."

"The Inspiration Awards pay tribute to people who play a key role in creating a better country for us all."

Mr Desmond continued: "Operating in communities throughout Ireland, Gala Retailers have seen first-hand some of the great work that people have been doing and we are proud to have been able to recognise some of these inspirational individuals.

"We were overwhelmed by the level of nominations and Darren along with the fellow inspirational heroes are true examples of people who are making Ireland a better place. Congratulations Darren and all our county heroes!"

Established four years ago to celebrate individuals who work to create better communities with their inspirational deeds, Gala Retail awarded inspirational people from every county in the Republic of Ireland.

Gala Retail has gifted €26,000 of prizes to the winners, with the 26 county winners being awarded with €1,000 hotel getaways across Ireland.

