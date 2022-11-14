Search

14 Nov 2022

Kildare tributes to "warrior queen" campaigner Vicky Phelan

'A woman of great courage' - Taoiseach pays tribute to Cervical Check campaigner Vicky Phelan

Vicky Phelan died in the early hours of this Monday morning

Reporter:

Reporter

14 Nov 2022 4:33 PM

Tributes have been paid to Cervical Check cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan has died following her lengthy battle with the disease.

The mother-of-two, who was awarded the Freedom of Limerick earlier this year, passed away at Milford Care Centre in the early hours of this Monday morning (November 14 2022). 

Senator Fiona O'Loughlin said: "Rest in peace Warrior Queen Vicky Phelan, thank you for your incredible work in raising awareness of cervical cancer. Deepest sympathy to your family and friends."

The Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, commented on her passing in a Twitter post published today. 

He said, "Very saddened at the passing of Vicky Phelan, a woman of great courage, integrity, honesty & generosity of spirit. She will be long remembered as someone who stood up for the women of Ireland, & globally. Our condolences go to her husband Jim, Amelia & Darragh, friends & family." 

She was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2014 and made national headlines in 2018 when she settled a High Court action against a US-based lab.

Vicky's subsequent campaigning on women's heal issues led to the establishment of the Scally investigation in Cervical Check. It also led to the establishment of the 221+ support group and a State apology. 

A documentary focusing on the life of the 48-year-old, entitled Vicky, was screened in cinemas recently. 

Journalist Aoife Moore commented on Vicky's passing and said, "Every woman in Ireland owes Vicky a debt of gratitude. We are a better country for her being in it. This didn’t have to happen and I am devastated that it did. Rest in peace, Vicky."

Journalist and broadcaster Charlie Bird said, "My heart is broken just hearing about the passing of Vicky Phelan . Over the past year she gave me great support to keep fighting my terminal illness. This whole country should be in mourning at the passing of this remarkable human being. My heart is broken. My hero is gone." 

The Minister for Housing, Darragh O'Brien, said, "Beginning my week in Co. Kilkenny and my thoughts are with Vicky Phelan, a native of Mooncoin, and her family, friends and all those who knew and loved her. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam." 

The leader of Sinn Féin, Mary Lou McDonald, also commented, stating, "Ní Bheidh A Leithéid Ann Arís. Vicky Phelan, Mother, Daughter, Sister, Champion of Women, Campaigner who took on the State and won. Rest in Peace." 

Senator Lynn Ruane said, "What a woman, what a loss for her family, friends and Ireland. I will treasure every moment I was lucky enough to be in your presence Vicky." 

The Women's Council of Ireland called her "a formidable woman". 

In a tweet shared earlier today, they stated: "Absolutely heart-breaking news this morning. Vicky was a formidable woman and we have so much to thank her for. Her loss will be keenly felt by us all. Sincerest sympathies to her loved ones." 

News

