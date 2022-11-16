NEWS BRIEF: Cleaning is needed at Kildare river, councillors claim

The Slate River. File Pic
Cleaning is needed at the River Slate and its tributaries.
That’s according to two councillors who appeared at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District meeting on Thursday, November 4.
Cllrs Daragh Fitzpatrick and Brendan Weld made the request to Kildare County Council (KCC), with both adding that the river is prone to flooding.
In response, a representative for KCC said the issue would be looked into.
