Brilliant Kildare win U14 Division Two Championship Final

Leinster U14 Division Two Championship Final

Kildare 5-11

Longford 1-5

The adage goals win games was proven true as there was goals aplenty in the second half of the U14 Championship Final between Kildare and Longford in sunny Coralstown Kinnegad on Saturday afternoon.

The contest was played at ferocious pace and intensity through, with great skills of the game on display from both sides. Just a goal separated the sides at the half time break, Kildare 1-4, Longford 0-4. A stronger second half from the Lilywhites ensured them the title after a fierce battle with their Longford counterparts.

Kildare started brightly registering the first two scores, but Longford dominated for periods and were leading by double scores just after the 1st water break.

Kildare captain Katie Ray ensured Kildare led at half time with the game’s opening goal after a fine solo run and decisive finish to the net.

Kildare dominated the opening quarter of the second half registering 2.03 without reply, with goals from Keelin Dermody and captain Katie Ray with her 2nd of the game. A Longford pointed free just before the water break from the boot of Micheala Hand, her 3rd free of the contest and fourth point in total, left the score at 3.07 to 0.05 in Kildare’s favour.

Both managers rang the changes introducing fresh legs to the game, Kildare’s Aoibheann Birchall pointed but the fresh legs of Longford’s Grace McVeigh had immediate impact as she easily slotted home her side’s only goal.

Kildare regrouped and Captain Katie Ray completed her hat trick and Kildare’s fourth goal, followed by three points from Lexi Reddington. With time almost up, Rebecca Yates rounded off an excellent Kildare performance to net Kildare’s fifth goal and the last score of the game to see Kildare u14s run out comfortable winners in the finish to be crowned Leinster U14 Division Two champions for 2022.

Kildare team and Leinster U14 Division Two Champions

Next up for both sides is the All Ireland series with venues, dates, times, opponents to be confirmed.

Kildare Team & Scorers: Aibhe McKeon, Caoimhe Mahon, Aoife O Rian, Maya Fruergaard, Moya Mccarthy, Kate McNulty, Aoibhe Kelly, Cassie Mallon 0-1, Aoife Treacy 0-1, Katie Ray captain 3-0, Jessica McNulty, Aoibheann Birchall 0-3, Aoife Keegan, Keelin Dermody 1-1, Amy Jones 0-1(1 F)

Subs: Ella Leavy, Lexi Reddington 0-3, Lucy Powderly, Sophie Boyse, Misha McGee, Rebecca Yates 1-0, Aoibheann Mahon 0-1, Rebecca Lynch, Sophie Niland, Kate Dillon, Emily Conlon, Isabelke Casey, Keeva Flynn, Grace Miley, Juliette Doyle.

Longford Team & Scorers: Nadine Callaghan, Eleanor Reilly, Elizabeth Kearney, Rachel McGann, Ally Tiernan, Lauren McGuire, Lauren Killian, Mia Kiernan, Kiera Hopkins 0.01, Grace Tierney, Micheala Hand 0.04 (C, 3fs), Aoibhinn O Brien, Mia Campbell, Mia Murtagh, Zara Drake.

Subs: Sarah McDermott, Ava Kane, Serafima Mollaghan, Mia Rowan, Sarah Jane Murphy, Grace McVeigh 1.00, Laura Finnegan, Maria Hayden, Orla McGann, Sinead O Sullivan, Mia Lynn, Rachel Keenan, Ellen O Boyle.

Referee: Paul O Malley (Westmeath)