New off-licence proposed for Kildare, planning permission documents show

A company is seeking to implement an off-licence into its retail outlet, planning permission documents have shown.
KAFLA Trading Limited is seeking permission from Kildare County Council for part change of use to include provision of off-licence (10.4 sqm) subsidiary to the main retail use, together with new front fascia signage, at 78 Oaklawn, Leixlip, County Kildare.
The date received is listed as March 25, while the submission-by and due dates are listed as April 28 and May 19 respectively.
According to the business directory site Dun and Bradstreet, KAFLA Trading Limited is located in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates and is part of the Household Appliance Manufacturing Industry.
The company has 48 total employees across all of its locations.
