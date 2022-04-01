Search

02 Apr 2022

Paul O’Connell launches New Local Schools Initiative in Kildare

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

01 Apr 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

Barnardos children’s charity was joined by Paul O’Connell to launch a brand-new local and national school campaign – The Barnardos Big Active supported by Aldi.

This school-focused campaign is designed to help students of all ages and abilities in County Kildare to be resilient in dealing with stress and anxiety, and to take care of their physical and mental wellbeing. Barnardos wants schools across Kildare to register at www.thebigactive.ie and get active to raise funds for vulnerable children across Ireland.    

Participating schools in your area can choose from a range of activities based on the Body, Mind and Heart.    

Body - Physical challenges that take care of your body    
Mind - Mindfulness exercises to support positive mental health and wellbeing    
Heart – promoting the importance of charity by helping others    
Teachers will receive all materials to support activities including personal journals for each student to track their progress.    

Paul O’Connell said: “The best thing for me about this campaign is that is gives children the opportunity to take part in activities that will benefit them in a holistic way – Barnardos has always focused on every part of the child and as an ambassador of theirs for more than 10 years I can hand on heart say how beneficial the Big Active will be for children across Ireland. Being physically active is so good for them, and the added areas of mental health and mindfulness techniques and doing something good for vulnerable children completes the package. I urge teachers and schools to think of how much this new initiative could benefit their students, and sign up today at  www.thebigactive.ie."   

Barnardos CEO Suzanne Connolly said: “We know the past two years has impacted on the general wellbeing of children across the country. This is why Barnardos, with the support of Paul and Aldi, have created a campaign with children’s wellbeing at its core. By taking part in The Barnardos Big Active, students will learn to observe the affect that exercise has on their mental and physical health. They will learn how to incorporate age appropriate anxiety reducing exercises into their daily lives and that giving back to your community can be rewarding for themselves as much as others. All funds raised will go towards Barnardos work with vulnerable children and their families.”  

Register your local school or class, start your own big active, and set up your own online fundraiser here.    

