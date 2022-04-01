Motorist arrested for travelling at 187km/h in a 100km/h zone by Kildare gardaí

File Pic
A motorist was arrested by gardaí for travelling at 187km/h in a 100km/h zone.
The official Garda Traffic account on Twitter said: "Naas Roads Policing Unit operating speed checks on the M4 in north Kildare recently detected a car at a speed of 187km/h in a 100 zone.
"Driver (was) arrested for dangerous driving and brought to Leixlip Garda Station and charged."
The account added that the driver will appear in court soon.
