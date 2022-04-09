Kildare U20 hurlers no match for Laois

Laois scored a well-deserved eight point over Kildare in the oneills.com Leinster U20 Hurling Championship at St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, this afternoon.

Laois went in front after three minutes, with a goal from Adam Kirwan, Kildare were chasing for the rest of the game.

The visitors dominated the opening half and led by six at the break, 1-10 to 0-7.

However Kildare came out with all guns blazing on the resumption reducing the lead to two points after just nine minutes.

Laois, however, stepped up their game again hitting six points with Kildare squeezing just one in between and while the home side added three in a row late on there was no denying the winners who desrvedly march on to the quarter-final and a meeting with either Wexford or Westmeath, on a final score line of Laois 1-21 Kildare 0-16.

Scorers: Laois, Adam Kirwan 1-3, Dan Delaney 0-5 (5 frees), Cillian Dunne 0-5 (2 frees), Noah Quinlan 0-2, James Duggan 0-2, Tomás Keyes 0-2, Shanahan 0-1, Cody Comerford 0-1.

Kildare, Fionn Maher 0-4 (2 frees), Jack Higgins 0-3, Cathal McCabe 0-3 (2 frees), Cian Flanagan 0-1, Ferran O'Sullivan 0-1, Darragh Melville 0-1, Fionn Maher 0-1 (free), Conan Boran 0-1, Cian Shanahan 0-1.

LAOIS: Paddy Hassett; Ian Shanahan, Lawson Obular, Danny Brennan; Podge Brennan, Niall Coss, Philip Tynan; Cody Comerford, Tadhg Cuddy; Dan Delaney, Cillian Dunne, Cathal Murphy; James Duggan, Noah Quinlan, Adam Kirwan. Subs: Tomás Keyes for Cathal Murphy (half time); Bryan Bredin for Podge Brennan (54 minutes); Shaun Fitzpatrick for Dan Delaney (58 minutes); Eddie Critchley for Tadhg Cuddy (63 minutes); Colin Byrne for Adam Kirwan (65 minutes).



KILDARE: Alo Hackett (Éire Óg Corra Choill); Peter O'Donoghue (Naas), Matthew Eustace (Maynooth), Daniel O'Meara (Maynooth); Paul Dolan (Éire Óg Corra Choill), Conan Boran (Naas), Cian Shanahan (Clane); Jack Higgins (Éire Óg Corra Choill), Ciaran Flanagan (Maynooth); Cathal McCabe (Maynooth), Rossa Stapleton (Garryspillane), Ferran O'Sullivan (Naas), Conn Kehoe (Moorefield), Darragh Melville (Leixlip), Fionn Maher (Naas). Subs: Alan Tobin (Naas) for Rossa Stapleton (half time); Killian Harrington (Naas) for Darragh Melville (half time); Aidan O'Brien (Moorefield) for Alan Tobin (49 minutes); Charlie Sheridan (Naas) for Killian Harrington (57 minutes); Enda O'Neill (Naas) for Conn Kehoe (62 minutes).



REFEREE: Kevin Brady, Louth.