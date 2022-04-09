Truckers vow to have Dublin in lockdown on Monday over rising fuel prices

Hauliers protesting against ever-increasing fuel prices have planned a major demonstration again on Monday which will cause significant delays for commuter traffic.

The protest plans for several convoys of vehicles – including trucks, tractors, vans, caravans and cars – to travel along five different motorways into Dublin city centre.

The People Of Ireland Against Fuel Prices Protest, formerly named the Irish Truckers and Haulage Association Against Fuel Prices group on Facebook, have shared details of their planned protest in Dublin on April 11 on social media.

They said: "Dublin will be in complete lockdown and for as long as it takes until our demands are agreed upon by Government."

The group is demanding that petrol and diesel prices be capped at €1.10 and €1.20 respectively with green diesel and home heating oil capped at €0.65. They also demand carbon tax be scrapped altogether and Minister Eamon Ryan "step down with immediate effect."

They say: "This will benefit each and every individual, home and business in Ireland. We have picked Monday the 11th as it will not interfere with school kids getting to and from school. This will also allow for bus operators to attend.

"We would advise if you have an appointment in Dublin that week that you reschedule where possible. For those making essential journeys, please give extra travel time.

The demonstrators intend to park vehicles in disruptive locations in Dublin, with organisers saying they are prepared for the protest to last “over a week”.

The protesters are gathering at locations on the M1, M4, M7 and close to the M11/M50 junction at 3am on Monday.

A pedestrian march starting from the GPO on O’Connell Street is also expected to take place on Monday morning.

Organisers are instructing protesters to bring heaters, marquees, tents and food.

They add that they hope people will understand their actions and apologise for the inconvenience in advance.