Search

12 Apr 2022

Kildare County Council unveils Irish Civil War timeline poster

Kildare County Council unveils Irish Civil War timeline poster

Kildare County Council's new poster

Reporter:

Reporter

12 Apr 2022 5:33 PM

Kildare County Council (KCC) has unveiled a poster displaying notable events in the Irish Civil War.

The Civil War lasted for just eleven months between 1922 and 1923, and followed shortly after the War of Independence, which lasted from 1919 to 1921.

When the highly-controversial Anglo-Irish Treaty came into being in 1921, the country was divided into two main groups: members of the government who agreed with the Treaty, and the anti-treaty opposition, who saw it as a betrayal of the idea of an Irish Republic.

Many of those on both sides in the conflict had previously been members of the Irish Republican Army during the War of Independence.

An illustrated poster of the timeline of the Civil War relating to County Kildare has been produced as part of KCC's Decade of Commemorations programme, which will mark the 100th anniversary of its outbreak in June 1922.

Kildare students do 24-Hour Swim for Crumlin Children's Hospital

In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

KCC also pointed to the following quote from chief of staff of the Anti-Treaty IRA, Frank Aiken, which was said in August 1922: "War with the foreigner brings to the fore all that is best and noblest in a nation – civil war brings out all that is mean and base."

The council said: "For anyone curious about the history of County Kildare at this time, particularly secondary school students studying this era of history, the poster will be of great interest.

"In addition to the events which took place in Kildare, some of the main incidents which occurred on the national stage are also included to give context."

Copies of the poster are available for free via KCC’s public library network.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media