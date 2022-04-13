New development proposed for Maynooth University's North Campus, Kildare planning permission documents show

Maynooth University. PICTURE: File Photo
Planning permission documents lodged with Kildare County Council (KCC) show that a new development has been proposed for Maynooth University's (MUI) North Campus.
According to the documents, MUI is seeking consent from KCC for the provision of an outdoor gym facility and sports area at the campus, along with all associated site development works.
The date received is listed as April 11, while the submission-by and due dates are listed as May 15 and June 5.
