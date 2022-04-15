Wheelchair signs for Kildare village

Kill
Wheelchair signs are to be erected in Kill village.
It follows a request from Cllr Fintan Brett that the signs go up to "aid identification of the spaces at night time."
According to Kildare County Council this will be done, subject to approvals.
