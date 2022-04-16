Cake walk for Kildare in Christy Ring

Strange, strange game and despite London scoring two goals in the opening two minutes, the first an og from 30 minutes and the second soon after, Kildare were back level after 14 minutes; were two clear on 19 when London midfielder, Donan Hannon picked up a straight red for a frontal challenge on Cathal McCabe and from there on it it was merely a matter of much much.

At half time Kildare led 0-18 to 2-5, the London goals, that early og from Neil Ó Muineacháin and the second from Jack Goulding.

London also lost their free-taker Ronan Crowley in that first half through injury but on the resumption while London never threw in the towel three second half goals from Jack Sheridan (2) and Mark Delaney, along with 16 point saw the Christy Ring favourites run out comfortable winners 3-35 to 3-14.

Scorers: Kildare, James Burke 0-9 (8 frees), Jack Sheridan 2-4, Gerry Keegan 0-4, Pat Leahy 1-1, Cathal McCabe 0-3, Paul Dolan 0-2, Cathal Dowling 0-3, Shane Ryan 0-2, Rian Boran 0-1, Brian Byrne 0-2, Paul Divilly 0-1, Sean Christanseen 0-1, Jack Travers 0-1, Pat Leagy 0-1.

London, Jack Goulding 1-3, Neil Ó Muineacháin 1-0 (og), Fiachra O'Keefe 1-0, Mark Dwyer 0-3, Ronan Crowley 0-3 (2 frees, 65), Conor Byrne 0-2, Sean Lordan 0-1, Sean Glynn 0-1 (free), Malcolm Flannery 0-1.



KILDARE: Paddy McKenna; Neil Ó Muineacháin, Simon Leacy, Cathal Derivan; Paul Dolan, Rian Boran, Kevin Whelan; Cathal McCabe, Paul Divilly; Brian Byrne cpt, James Burke, Jack Sheridan; Gerry Keegan, Shane Ryan, Cathal Dowling. Subs: Jack Travers for Kevin Whelan (24 minutes); Tom Finnerty for Cathal Derivan (33 minutes); Mark Delaney for Neil Ó Muineacháin (43 minutes); Sean Christanseen for Paul Divilly (48 minutes); Pat Leahy for Cathal McCabe (60 minutes); Andy Shanahan for Gerry Keegan (65 minutes, blood sub).

LONDON: Stephen Bardon; Luke Hanley, Padraig Muldoon, Brian McCarthy; Conor Byrne, Paddy McNaughton, Dean Bruen; Donal Hannon, Jack Goulding; Sean Lordan, Mark Dwyer, Fergal Collins; Malcolm Flannery, Ronan Crowley, Sean Glynn. Subs: Fiachra O'Keefe for Ronan Crowley (27 minutes); Cian Lordan for Fergal Collins (half time); Patrick Earley for Brian McCarthy (48 minutes); Colin Nelson for Sean Glynn (55 minutes); Paddy O'Toole for Dean Bruen (61 minutes);

REFEREE:Nathan Wall, Cork.