Kildare Deaths: Saturday, April 16, to Monday, April 18, 2022

The death has occurred of Paddy Flanagan

Broadford House, Broadford, Kildare

Flanagan Paddy, Broadford House, Broadford, Co. Kildare, 17 April 2022. Adored husband of Joan and also sadly missed and never forgotten by his heartbroken family, Brian, Pat, Regina (Dempsey), Rioana (Mulligan), Sheelin (Bird) and Darragh, sons in law Michael, Philip and Martin.

Daughters in law Orla and Irene, grandchildren David, Sarah, Conor, Joanne, Tiarnan, Amy, Luke, Áine, Aoife, Caelum, Caoimhe, Saoirse, Moyah, Derbhail and James, great-grandchildren Pippa and Jack. Nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

May Paddy Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of Karen MARSH (née Dempsey)

Mount Carmel, Newbridge, Kildare

MARSH Karen (née Dempsey) Mount Carmel, Newbridge, and formerly of Aylesbury Park, Newbridge, Co Kildare - 17th April 2022 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh.

Karen, daughter of the late Patty; sadly missed by her loving daughters Jane, Aimee, son Gavin and their father Anthony, her loving granddaughter Ava, her loving father P.J and step-mother Catherine, brother Damien, sister Adrienne, step-family Gloria, Helen and Bernard, uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Karen Rest in Peace

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Tuesday from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for 11am Mass. Mass will be live streamed on https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Brigid’s Hospice. Donations box in the Church.

The death has occurred of Christina (Crissie) Lysaght

Roseberry, Newbridge, Kildare

Peacefully at Willowbrook Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family.

Sadly missed by her brother Pat, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Crissie rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennons funeral home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge from 5pm on Monday with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to arrive at The Dominican College Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge. Mass will be live streamed on www.dominicansnewbridge.ie.

The death has occurred of Christina Phillips (née Darby)

Tullyville, Maddenstown, The Curragh, Kildare

Formerly of Mullingar, Co. Westmeath. Wife of the late Christopher (Christy) and mother of the late Veronica and Cathal. Peacefully, at Suncroft Lodge Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family.

Sadly missed by her loving sons Christy, Anthony (Tony), John, David, Eamon and Niall, daughters Bernie, Jacinta, Fiona and Imelda, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great- grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Christina Rest In Peace

Reposing at her family home on Tuesday from 3pm with rosary at 8pm.

House private at all other times please.

Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh, for requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleths cemetery, Newbridge. Mass will be live streamed on the St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh, Facebook page: https://m.facebook.com/TheCurraghChurch/live/

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to "The Irish Kidney Association". https://ika.ie/make-a-contribution/

The death has occurred of Michelle Zamora-Camay

Station Rd., Newbridge/ 1 Palace Field, Kildare Town, Kildare

Formerly of Cebu, Philippines. Peacefully in the loving care of the wonderful staff of St. James Hospital, Dublin.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her partner David (Duffy), her father Camilo , her mother Carmen, her son Raff Michael, brothers, nieces, nephews,sisters-in-law, extended family in Philippines and Ireland and her friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Rory Farrell

Celbridge, Kildare / Leixlip, Kildare

Rory Farrell (Abbey View, Dublin Road, Celbridge and formerly of The Green Lane, Leixlip, Co. Kildare) April 15th, 2022. (suddenly) at home.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Philomena (Billie), son Rory, daughters Audrey, Natasha and Amy, sons-in-law Peter and John, daughter-in-law Kerri, grandchildren Seán, Éabha, Chloe, Oscar and Sam, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing at his home on Monday evening from 3pm until 5pm. Removal on Tuesday morning (19th April) to The Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery, Celbridge.

Rory’s Funeral Mass may be viewed online (live only) by following the link below;

https://churchmedia.tv/our-ladys-nativity

Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

The death has occurred of John Noel Kavanagh

St. Rita’s, Dublin Road, Kildare Town, Kildare

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John Noel Kavanagh, St Rita’s, Dublin Road, Kildare Town, who passed peacefully surrounded by his family on 15 April 2022.

He will be forever remembered by his wife and soulmate Eileen (‘Flower’), son Barry, daughters Liza, Kathy and Irene, brother Jim, sister Vera, his extended family, friends, nieces, nephews and grandchildren who he loved with all of his heart.

May he Rest in Peace

A life of love and laughter will be forever remembered.

Reposing at McWeys funeral home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town, from 3pm – 5.30pm on Tuesday, 19 April, before removal to the Carmelite Church, Kildare Town, at 5.30pm arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, 20 April, at 1.30pm, followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross.

The service can be viewed at 4pm at the following link: https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service/

Mass can be viewed via the Carmelite website at the following link: https://churchcamlive.ie/carmelite-friary-church-kildare/

Family home will be private at this time. Family flowers only, please. If desired, donations to the Irish Cancer Society.

A special word of thanks to Noel’s Beacon Hospital Family who treated him with such respect and kindness.

Messages of sympathy may be placed in the Condolence section below.