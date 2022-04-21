Search

21 Apr 2022

Man tells Kildare court his brother drinks a bottle of vodka a day

A man who appeared before Naas District Court on an allegation of breaching a protection order obtained by his brother told the court his brother is an alcoholic.

The man came before Naas District Court on April 6 having been arrested for breaching a protection order on March 29.

Sgt Jim Kelly told the court the two brothers live together with their elderly mother and he expressed the fear that more breaches would occur.

Solicitor Seamus Boyle told the court that the man had had heart surgery and added there was “too much drink involved “ in the case.

Mr Boyle also said that the man has an alternative address to go to and said he “would walk the streets before he’ll go home.”

The defendant said his brother is an alcoholic, drinking a bottle of vodka a day.

He said his brother gets aggressive when he drinks and he also said that he would behave himself, adding “I’m not doing anything wrong.”

He undertook to reside elsewhere and stay away from the family home.

He is also to have no contact with his brother.

The case was adjourned to May 5.

