23 Apr 2022

Kildare remain firmly on track in Christy Ring Cup

15 points to spare over Derry

Christy Ring Kildare v Derry

Brian Byrne gathers the sliother in the Christy Ring clash against Derry in St Conleth's Park, Newbridge. Photo: Sean Brilly

Tommy Callaghan

23 Apr 2022 5:33 PM

editor@kildarenow.ie

Kildare, after a fine second half display, made it three wins from three with a somewhat comfortable win over Derry in Round 3 of the Chrity Ring Cup at St Conleth's Park, Newbrige, this afternoon.

Although there was only one point separating the sides at the break, 0-8 to 0-7, the home side, with the strong wind on their backs on the resumption, stepped up their display hitting an impressive 1-16 to Derry's 5 points (all frees) to win on a final score line of Kildare 1-24 Derry 0-12.

Some fine displays from the winners but none better than midfielder Cathal McCabe who had an exceptional game throughout,  hitting 1-4, while Gerry Keegan and James Burke also stood out.

A break from the action next week, to be followed by an away game to Wicklow before the final game, at home, to Sligo.

Scorers:

Kildare, James Burke 0-7 (4 frees, 65), Cathal McCabe 1-4, Gerry Keegan 0-6, Johnny Byrne 0-2, Rian Boran 0-1, Paul Divilly 0-1, Conan Boran 0-1, Cathal Dowling 0-1, Shane Ryan 0-1,

Derry, Richie Mullan 0-5 (4 frees), Cormac O'Doherty 0-2 (2 frees), Deaghlan Foley 0-2 (1 free), Gerard Bradley 0-1, Conor Kelly 0-1, Brendan Laverty 0-1.


KILDARE: Paddy McKenna; Neil Ó Muineacháin, Simon Leacy, Cathal Derivan; Paul Dolan, Rian Boran, Conan Boran; Cathal McCabe, Paul Divilly; Brian Byrne cpt, James Burke, Jack Sheridan; Gerry Keegan, Shane Ryan, Cathal Dowling. Subs: Johnny Byrne for Paul Divilly (half time); Johnny Byrne for Mark Delaney (half time); Kevin Whelan for Paul Dolan (40 minutes); Jack Travers for Jack Sheridan (57 minutes); Sean Christanseen for Neil Ó Muineacháin (56 minutes);


DERRY: Oisin O'Doherty; Ciaran Hendry, Mark Craig, Eamon McGill; Brendan Laverty, Conor Kelly, Paddy Kelly; Cormac O'Doherty, Ryan Mulholland; Fintan Bradley, John Mullan, Richie Mullan; Deaghlan Foley, Gerard Bradley, Odhran McKeever. Subs: Darragh McGilligan for Brendan Laverty (half time); Padhraig Nelis (57 minutes); Liam Eoin Campbell for Odhran McKeever (63 minutes); Tiarnan McHugh for Gerard Bradley (63 minutes); Gabriel Farren for Eamon McGill (68 minutes).


REFEREE: Colum Cunning, Antrim.

News

