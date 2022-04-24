Search

24 Apr 2022

Gardai arrest man in his late 30s following armed robbery in Co Cork

24 Apr 2022 2:33 PM

A man in his late 30s has been arrested following an armed robbery at a business premises in Co Cork. 

A lone male armed with a weapon entered the unnamed premises yesterday evening (Saturday April 23) on Main Street, Balllincollig at approximately 7.15pm and threatened staff members. 

According to Gardai, he left the scene in a taxi with a number of items of property. 

He was arrested after Gardai conducted a follow-up search of the area and taken to Bridewell Garda Station, where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. 

He has since been charged in relation to the incident and is due to appear tomorrow morning Monday April 25 2022 at Cork City Court. 

