BREAKING: Water supply to number of Kildare areas will be affected on Wednesday

File Pic
The water supply to number of areas in the county will be affected on Wednesday, Kildare County Council (KCC) has confirmed.
A waterworks crew working on behalf of KCC will be repairing a leak on an 8” watermain at Straffan Road, Maynooth (opposite Greenfield Shopping Centre) on Wednesday, April 27 2022.
KCC confirmed that water supply to Kingsbury Est, Highfield Est, Straffan Wood, Maynooth Park, Greenfield Drive, Laurences Avenue, Carton Court, Mullen Park, Straffan Road, Maynooth to Barberstown , to K Club Straffan, Smithstown, Tagadoe, Corbally stud and Killeenlea, including TLC Nursing Home and Kinder Crescent Creche in Maynooth from 11am until 5pm.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.