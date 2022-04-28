Kildare U20 team v Dublin this evening

Kildare U20 manager, Brian Flanagan, right, chats with his selectors Emmet Bolton and Mark Scanlon
The Kildare team to take on Dublin in this evening's (Thursday April 29) Eirgrid Leinster U20 Football Championship final has been named by manager Brian Flanagan and his selectors Emmet Bolton, Mark Scanlon and Brian Lacey and is the same side that started the semi-final a week ago against Offaly.
KILDARE U20 v Dublin: Cormac Barker (Kilcullen): Harry O'Neill (Clane), Dean O'Donoghue (Celbridge), Mark Maguire (Naas); Tommy Gill (Carbury), James McGrath (Athy), Aedan Boyle (Clogherinkoe); Brendan Gibbons (Kilcock), Luke Killian (Sallins); Niall O'Regan (Celbridge), Daniel Lynam (Caragh), Shane Farrell (Kilcock); Darragh Swords (Caragh), Adam Fanning (Clane); Eoin Bagnall (Allenwood).
