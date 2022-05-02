Search

02 May 2022

Well known Kildare jeweller is to retire

End of an era

Well known Kildare jeweller is to retire

Hugh Statham

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

Hugh Statham, proprietor of the eponymous goldsmith and jewellery business in Naas is to retire.

Mr Statham announced this in a social media post.

"After more than 40 wonderful years in the jewellery trade, I feel the time is right for me to retire.  I would like to thank all of my supportive and hard-working colleagues Gabriella, Nicola, Button, Martin, Chantal and Charlie, who I could not have done this without," he said.

The premises at South Main Street, Naas

Mr Statham added: "I would like to thank all our amazing clients for their custom and support throughout the years. It is my hope that another jeweller will take over where I left off, and bring the business to the next level."

