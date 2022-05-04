Search

04 May 2022

TD announces approval of extension for Kildare school

The extension will include three new classrooms and two special education classes. Pic: 14995841 via Pixabay

Reporter:

Ciaran Mather

04 May 2022 12:33 PM

A Kildare-based TD for Fine Gael has announced that an extension to a school in Allenwood has been approved by the Department of Education.

Deputy Martin Heydon TD said that Scoil Mhuire NS Allenwood has received formal approval from the Dept for an extension to the school.

This will include three new classrooms and two special education classes.

Deputy Martin Heydon TD and fellow Fine Gael councillor Brendan Wyse

He added: "Well done to principal Ciaran O’Toole and the board of management at the school led by Nicola Carey, whom I and my colleague Cllr Brendan Wyse worked with on this project."

"The additional accommodation will help to address demand for places in the area.

"Both Brendan & I will continue to work with the board to ensure that this vital school extension is delivered as soon as possible."

In related news, Deputy Heydon made headlines last week after he said that he would be leading a an Irish trade mission to Mexico.

