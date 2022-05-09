Search

09 May 2022

Folk star who inspired Elvis and Johnny Cash to bring ‘First Farewell’ tour to Newbridge, Kildare

Folk star who inspired Elvis and Johnny Cash to bring 'First Farewell' tour to Newbridge, Kildare

Pic: Peggy Seeger, Facebook

Peggy Seeger, the undisputed queen of folk & political song, will bring her ‘First Farewell’ tour to the Riverbank Arts Centre in Newbridge.

It will be one of 14 Irish dates on her UK and Irish ‘FIRST FAREWELL’ tour.  

Peggy Seeger will be performing with her son Calum MacColl, a gifted professional musician & songwriter in his own right and producer of many of her albums, including her most recent album ‘First Farewell’, which was selected by MOJO Magazine as their #No 1 Folk Album in 2021.

This will be an unmissable evening of warmth, humour and exceptional musicianship, mixing traditional and original songs from across Peggy’s remarkable career with anecdotes and plenty of family chat. 

Peggy said about her tour: "First Farewell is an odd title for a CD or a tour, but it looks both forward and back as I have tried to do in my life.

"I have toured all over the globe since I was twenty and it is always a delight, a new adventure. I am an activist, an advocate, a left-winger, an eco-feminist, a singer of traditional and topical songs, trying to speak in my own way for my own time.

"This may be the last time, but then again it may not," she added.

Peggy is the recipient of multiple awards, including the Association of Independent Music (AIM) Women in Music ‘Most Inspirational Artist’, Folk Alliance International’s ‘Lifetime Achievement’ and BBC Radio 2’s Folk Awards ‘Song of the Year’. 

She is also arguably best known as the ‘face’ of ‘First Time Ever I Saw Your Face’, the song that Ewan MacColl wrote for her, made famous by Roberta Flack and covered by hundreds of other artists, including Elvis and Johnny Cash. 

The concert will take place on June 4.  

