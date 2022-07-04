Kildare gardaí stop motorist who was doing over 200 kph in a 120 kph zone

Proceedings will follow, gardaí said. Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Kildare gardaí stopped a motorist who was doing over 200 kph in a 120 kph zone.
According to the Garda Traffic account on Twitter: "The Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducting Speed Checks on the M4 in North Kildare recently when they detected this car travelling at a speed of 209kph in a 120kph Zone.
"They were stopped and the Driver failed a Roadside Breath Test and was arrested.
"Proceedings to follow," the account added.
A warning urging drivers to Slow Down was also included at the end of the tweet.
