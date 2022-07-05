Ambitious new platform hosting interactive talks and workshops launched at Maynooth University in Kildare

A new digital platform at Maynooth University (MUI) aimed at facilitating digital collaboration was officially launched today.

The 2022 Innovation Value Institute (IVI) Summit took place earlier today at MUI, which was launched by Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation Robert Troy.

The IVI a multidisciplinary research institute focused on digital transformation and technology adoption based in MUI, while the new platform, which is facilitated by the IVI, is designed to help organisations to manage the digital transformation journey.

The group's summit featured experienced industry leaders, policy makers and academic speakers addressing key issues concerning digital transformation today and into the future.

Subjects covered at the event included: digital transformation for good and its societal impact, the green transition and sustainability, data governance and the work of the SFI Funded Research programme on Data Governance – EMPOWER, as well as European digital skills.

The theme for this year’s event was ‘Digital Transformation – Shaping the Hybrid Future’, with Minister Troy delivering the opening keynote address and officially opening the new Digital Innovation Space (DIS).

SHARED INFORMATION

According to the organisers behind the platform, the DIS will be able to share best practices and examples of Digital Transformation: "It will enhance the existing IVI portal with access to a repository of digital transformation use cases, examples and descriptions of digital transformation paths from various sectors.

"It will link to digital collaboration platforms that allow interactive discussions and workshops.

The organisers elaborated: "Combined with the existing Capability Maturity Framework, digital readiness and benchmarking tools, the digital innovation spaces will provide a comprehensive space for collaboration and co-creation to work with a range of stakeholders, from SMEs to Multi-nationals in a range of sectors, including private and public sector."

'WE MUST KEEP EVOLVING AND IMPROVING'

Launching the Digital Innovation Space, Minister Troy said: "We cannot stem progress, but we can embrace it.

"Technology will continue to evolve and we need to plan for the changes coming; we must keep evolving and improving, and for our economy that means embracing digitalisation."

He also called the work of the IVI and its partners across industry, academia, Government, and policy spheres concerning digital transformation 'extremely important,' and added that the Institute’s new DIS will be 'a vital asset to support our enterprise base to embrace digitalisation.'

Minister Troy concluded: "An ongoing and necessary process, digital transformation will future-proof businesses and the broader economy, enabling growth across all aspects of society at a local, regional, national and global level."

Director of the IVI, Professor Markus Helfert, also highlighted the importance of this initiative.

He said: "The new ways of collaboration to co-create digital transformation paths will provide an evidence-based repository to understand success and barriers of digital transformation.

"With the ambition to address the two essential challenges of this decade, Digital and Green, we need far more insights on how organisation can manage the digital transformation journey.

Prof Helfert continued: "The DIS is key to co-design successful digital transformation paths at the IVI with our members, industry, policymakers and the wider stakeholder groups."

BACKGROUND

The IVI was founded in 2006 in collaboration with Intel.

The organisation has developed a close working relationship with Enterprise Ireland, IDA Ireland, Science Foundation Ireland and other research centres.

For further information about the IVI, you can visit their official website by clicking here.