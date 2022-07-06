Search

06 Jul 2022

Department of Education responds to finding that County Kildare class sizes are the largest in the country

Department of Education responds to finding that County Kildare class sizes are the largest in the country

The initial announcement was made on Monday, July 4. Image by Wokandapix from Pixabay

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

06 Jul 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

The Department of Education has responded to recently-released data which showed that County Kildare class sizes are the largest in the country.

On Monday, July 4, Minister Norma Foley revealed the news that in Kildare, there is an average classroom size of 24.7 pupils per teacher.

Commuter counties around Dublin have the largest primary level classrooms in the country, while Mayo has the smallest at 20.9 pupils per teacher at primary school level: however, they are still above European averages.

The average class size in Irish primary schools is 24 per class, compared to the EU average of 20 pupils per class and an Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) average of 21 pupils.

Kildare to get new high-powered Garda vehicle for armed officers

'COMMITMENT TO SEEK FURTHER PROGRESS'

Speaking to the Leinster Leader, a spokesperson for the Dept said that under the Programme for Government, there is a commitment to seek to make further progress in reducing the pupil teacher ratios in primary schools. 

They explained: "At primary level, the annual staffing schedule determines the allocation of teachers to schools. 

"The staffing schedule has been improved under both Budgets in the past two years."

The spokesperson also said that for the 2022/23 school year, the staffing schedule for primary schools has been improved by one point, and schools will be provided with class teachers on the basis of one teacher for every 24 pupils.

"This means that our primary schools will be staffed at the most favourable level ever seen in September," they added.

PUPIL-TEACHER RATIO

In addition, the spokesperson said that lower thresholds apply to DEIS Urban Band 1 schools giving a class size of 19:1 in junior schools, 21:1 in vertical schools (schools with junior and senior classes) and 23:1 in senior schools (The DEIS programme serves over 180,000 students annually and this will increase to 240,000 from September).

The spokesperson elaborated: "1,750 additional posts in schools are being provided in the 2022/23 school year, including 1,330 teaching posts to cater for a reduction in pupil teacher ratio and additional teachers in special education; this builds on a similar one point reduction in Budget 2021, which supported the creation of 1,065 posts.

"Budget 22 also provided lower staffing retention levels for all primary schools."

Big Kildare Interview: ‘I’ll try not to drop dead this time!’ — golfer's unusual vow one year on from life-changing incident

Changes: A year ago, Ants O’Brien had a severe cardiac arrest playing golf. He chats about how the experience has given him a new lease of life

LATEST FIGURES

Explaining how the latest figures were calculated, they said: "The latest figures, which are in relation to pupil teacher ratio (which calculates the number of pupils in a school as a ratio of the total number of teachers employed in the school, including class teachers, special education teachers, etc.), shows an improved ratio of teachers to pupils from 16:1 to 14.5:1 at primary level when comparing the 2015/16 school year to the 2020/21 school year.  

"This compares favourably with the OECD pupil teacher ratio which is 1:15. In the same period the staffing schedule improved from 28:1 to 25:1 for this school year.

"Average class sizes improved from 24.9 to 23.3 in the same period."

The spokesperson concluded: "The most recent budget announcement will continue the positive trend of improving class sizes, and statistics on this will be published later in the year."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media