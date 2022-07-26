Man arrested in connection with Monasterevin assault incident released by Kildare gardaí

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
A man arrested in connection with an assault incident that took place in Monasterevin has been released by gardaí.
An Garda Síochana said that a woman in her 20s was seriously assaulted at the popular Moore Abbey Wood walking trail and recreation site in Monasterevin on the afternoon of Sunday, July 17.
The incident took place at the forest recreation area, which is located on the Kildangan Road, just outside of Monasterevin town.
Previously, on Friday, July 22, the man was arrested under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, and questioned in Kildare Garda Station over the assault.
Gardaí also confirmed to the Leader a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to the case.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.