'I'm always in awe of what young people can achieve': International Youth Leadership Conference launched in Kildare

The launch of the International Youth Leadership Conference in Kildare this morning was praised by the CEO of Foróige.

250 teenagers from around the world gather in Kildare for Foróige’s Leadership for Life Youth Conference today.

The conference, which was launched this morning (02/8/22) on the grounds of NUI Maynooth, brings together young people from the USA, Ukraine, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, South Africa and Ireland to learn how to become leaders in their own lives.

During the week-long conference the teens learn crucial life skills such as empathy, decision making, communication skills, critical thinking and team-work.

Speaking about the importance of the event, Seán Campbell, the CEO of Foróige, said: "The conference gives young leaders the opportunity to not only learn from the speakers and facilitators, but to learn from each other in a fun and safe environment.

"Young people are playing a greater role than ever before in highlighting the issues that really matter and youth activism and community action are central pillars of our Leadership programme."

He added: "I’m always in awe of what young people can achieve when given the opportunity."

Opening the event was Eoghan Flood, 18, from Truagh Foróige Club, County Monaghan, who said, "I’m so excited to be continuing my leadership journey!

"I have learnt so much from this programme so far and feel so privileged to be here again this week."

SPEAKERS

As part of the week-long conference, the delegates will meet inspirational guest speakers including:

Yemi Adenuga, the first black woman to be elected as a public representative in Ireland. Yemi is an outspoken anti-racism advocate and campaigner.

(Speaking on Wednesday, August 3rd, 11.15am – 12.15am, Iontas Building at NUI Maynooth)

(Speaking on Wednesday, August 3rd, 11.15am – 12.15am, Iontas Building at NUI Maynooth) Professor Mark Brennan, the UNESCO Chair for Rural Community, Leadership and Youth Development at Pennsylvania State University. (Speaking on Thursday, August 4th, 11.15am – 12.15am, Iontas Building at NUI Maynooth)

Jordan Lee, professional high jump athlete on the Irish Paralympic team. (Speaking on Friday, August 5th, 11.15am – 12.15am, Iontas Building at NUI Maynooth)

When asked about speaking at this year’s event, Yemi Adenuga said: "As a woman who is very passionate about building women and young people, I am always thankful for every opportunity to inspire, empower and impact the youth so their future can be brighter and their lives better than ours."

Professor Mark Brennan also weighed in, saying: "I’m very excited and honoured to have been invited to be part of the Foróige leadership conference.

"After a few years away during Covid, it’ll be amazing to see young people back where they belong: being active leaders for positive social change."

In addition, Jordan Lee explained how important it is for young people to learn from each other: "My story is one of resilience, perseverance and determination; I’m looking forward to speaking to these young leaders and give them a detailed insight into my life story and what I’ve learnt from my experiences to help people learn to thrive in perceived difficult circumstances and be able to achieve their goals."

Foróige is a youth organisation in Ireland.

It works with over 50,000 young people and 5,500 adult volunteers annually, through a network of more than 500 youth clubs and cafés, 180 targeted projects and national programmes such as Entrepreneurship (NFTE), Health and Wellbeing, Citizenship and Entrepreneurship.

The Foróige Leadership for Life Programme was developed in Ireland in 2009 and is open to young adults aged 15-18.