Upgrades to affect water supply in this Kildare region next Monday

The announcement was made by Kildare County Council. File pic
Essential watermain upgrades planned Kildare County Council will affect a number of areas in Celbridge next Monday, August 8.
The works will take place at the Ardclough Road.
Water supply to Chelmsford, Chelmsford Manor and houses along the Ardclough Road will be affected from 10.30am until 5pm.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.